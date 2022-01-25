News you need to know: Aljon Mariano, PBA update and more

Aljon Mariano a free agent

Aljon Mariano is happy at Ginebra, according to his agent. PHOTO: PBA Images

ALJON Mariano now has the freedom to sign with any team.

His agent says the 29-year-old forward is staying put.

Mariano has been listed an unrestricted free agent WR2S (with right to salary) by Ginebra. It is the same the situation as Jared Dillinger's in 2019 with the Meralco Bolts, paving the way for the Fil-Am swingman to sign with the Gin Kings.

But agent Marvin Espiritu said Mariano is very happy at Ginebra, which signed him to a three-year deal after playing a crucial role in the Kings' run to the 2020 PBA bubble championship.

The former University of Santo Tomas standout has yet to play in the current season, undergoing surgery twice to remove bone spurs in his foot and his comeback derailed by what coach Tim Cone described as a 'knee-ankle issue.'

Who's next for Magsayo?

Gary Russell wants a rematch with Mark Magsayo. PHOTO: SHOWTIME



MARK Magsayo said he is ready to defend his belt against anybody, while Gary Russell is eager to get a shot to reclaim the title.

A rematch isn’t likely to happen soon, though.

Russell needs to recover from a shoulder injury. He admitted suffering a torn tendon in training camp two weeks before the fight, but refused to have the title bout postponed.

He appeared to have aggravated the injury in round four after throwing a short right against Magsayo, and from that point onwards, tried to protect the shoulder by fighting using just his left hand.

There is talk of Magsayo being primed to face another featherweight champion, although everything still depends on his team. The Tagbilaran, Bohol native is fighting out of MP Promotions.

Mexican Emanuel Navarrete is currently the WBO title holder, Kiko Martinez of Spain reigns as IBF champion, while Leigh Wood of the United Kingdom owns the WBA crown.

PBA resumption

The PBA has yet to announce where games will be held. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE PBA board has agreed to resume the 2021 Governors’ Cup by the first week of February pending approval of different government agencies.

In a statement released following an emergency board meeting on Monday afternoon, the PBA board said Commissioner Willie Marcial is already waiting for the go-signal from the government and concerned LGUs for the resumption of scrimmages.

The PBA will then give each team 10 days to scrimmage before returning to action.

Details, like on where the games will be played, have yet to be revealed by the PBA, which was forced to postpone the games indefinitely due to a spike in COVID-19 cases last December, just days after allowing the return of fans in the stands.

