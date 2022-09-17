News you need to know: Alex Cabagnot, NCAA roundup and more

Cabagnot returns

Terrafirma gets a big lift with the return of Alex Cabagnot. PHOTO: PBA Images

ALEX Cabagnot is gearing up for his comeback after a long injury layoff.

The 39-year-old Cabagnot, out for nine months, has joined Terrafirma tuneup games ahead of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Coach Johnedel Cardel said Cabagnot seems to have regained top form.

“Parang hindi siya nagkaroon ng injury. Sabi ko nga sa kanya, ingat ingat din siya. Alalay naman siya.”

Terrafirma takes on Converge on Friday on opening day.

Cabagnot has played only four games with the Dyip after the transfer from San Miguel in November 2021 and his return is expected to be a big boost for the team that has lost 16 straight games.

Chiefs, Blazers win

College of St. Benilde goes 2-0. PHOTO: NCAA

ALEX Doromal showed the way as Arellano overcame the Kim Aurin-led Perpetual Help, 61-59, on Friday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in San Juan.

The Chiefs bounced back from a loss to San Sebastian, taking their second win in three games.

Doromal scored 19 points and Shane Menina added 13 for Perpetual Help.

Aurin led all scorers, coming up with 27 points, but was the only player to finish in double figures for the Altas.

College of St. Benilde used a huge third period to take control and defeat San Sebastian, 100-94, in the other game.

Migs Oczon scored 25 and Will Gozum came up with 23 points as the Blazers scored 35 in the third period on the way to their second win in as many games.

Rommel Calahat had 21 points and Ichie Altamirano scored 16 for the Stags, who slipped to 1-1.

