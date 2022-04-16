News you need to know: Alex Cabagnot, EJ Obiena update and more

Alex Cabagnot inks new deal

Terrafirma signs veteran guard Alex Cabagnot to a new contract. PHOTO: PBA Images

ALEX Cabagnot is doing rehab work after undergoing surgery, eager to return to action and has signed a new contract with Terrafirma months after an Achilles injury ended his season.

Player agent Danny Espiritu confirmed to SPIN.ph the new contract the 6-foot playmaker just signed.

Continue reading below ↓

The 39-year-old Cabagnot was acquired by Terrafirma in a straight trade with San Miguel last year for Simon Enciso.

Cabagnot posted an Instagram photo of him holding a pen and signing what appeared to be a contract.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Grateful for where I’m at, excited where I’m going,” Cabagnot said.

EJ Obiena eyes SEAG

EJ Obiena is set to see action in the Hanoi SEA Games. PHOTO: Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Facebook



Continue reading below ↓

EJ OBIENA is glad to be able to focus on training and competition after being cleared by the Commission on Audit as well as the Philippine Sports Commission over issues regarding training expenses.

Earlier accused by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association of falsifying liquidation reports, Obiena posted in his Facebook post a credit notice from COA indicating that expenditures worth P12 million were in order and that no Notice of Suspension or Notice of Disallowance were issued.

The amount included the reimbursement of fees worth P757,675 from May to November 2019, and fund assistance of P1.71 million from September 2020 to August 2021 for his coach Vitaly Petrov.

Obiena and Patafa recently resolved the dispute through a PSC-organized mediation.

"Five months long of events have finally come to a close," said Obiena.

"We now have closure. I would like to be back and focus on training and competing for the country with my teammates in Patafa and its officials. We now eye with 100 percent focus the upcoming SEA Games. We will do our very best to represent Philippines," wrote Obiena.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.