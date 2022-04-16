Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Alex Cabagnot, EJ Obiena update and more

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    Alex Cabagnot is preparing for a return next season after beign sidelined by an injury; EJ Obiena is gearing up for competition after a dispute with Patafa.

    Alex Cabagnot inks new deal

    Alex Cabagnot Terrafirma vs ROSTerrafirma signs veteran guard Alex Cabagnot to a new contract.

    ALEX Cabagnot is doing rehab work after undergoing surgery, eager to return to action and has signed a new contract with Terrafirma months after an Achilles injury ended his season.

    Player agent Danny Espiritu confirmed to SPIN.ph the new contract the 6-foot playmaker just signed.

    The 39-year-old Cabagnot was acquired by Terrafirma in a straight trade with San Miguel last year for Simon Enciso.

    Cabagnot posted an Instagram photo of him holding a pen and signing what appeared to be a contract.

    “Grateful for where I’m at, excited where I’m going,” Cabagnot said.

    EJ Obiena eyes SEAG

    EJ Obiena Weltklasse ZurichEJ Obiena is set to see action in the Hanoi SEA Games.

    EJ OBIENA is glad to be able to focus on training and competition after being cleared by the Commission on Audit as well as the Philippine Sports Commission over issues regarding training expenses.

    Earlier accused by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association of falsifying liquidation reports, Obiena posted in his Facebook post a credit notice from COA indicating that expenditures worth P12 million were in order and that no Notice of Suspension or Notice of Disallowance were issued.

    The amount included the reimbursement of fees worth P757,675 from May to November 2019, and fund assistance of P1.71 million from September 2020 to August 2021 for his coach Vitaly Petrov.

    Obiena and Patafa recently resolved the dispute through a PSC-organized mediation.

    "Five months long of events have finally come to a close," said Obiena.

    "We now have closure. I would like to be back and focus on training and competing for the country with my teammates in Patafa and its officials. We now eye with 100 percent focus the upcoming SEA Games. We will do our very best to represent Philippines," wrote Obiena.

