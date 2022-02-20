News you need to know: Alaska, Magnolia win; SEAG updates and more

Aces stretch streak to three

Jeron Teng and the Aces move to third in the standings. PHOTO: PBA Images

JERON Teng put up a career-high 30 points as Alaska fought back from 20 down to defeat Terrafirma, 102-97, on Saturday in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Abu Tratter had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Alaska extended its win streak to three.

Down 61-81 in the third quarter, Alaska rallied behind Teng, who scored 14 in the final period on the way to their fifth win in seven outings even as import Olu Ashaolu scored only 11 while making 19 rebounds.

Alaska, which announced earlier it is leaving the league after the conference, is now in third spot behind Magnolia (6-0) and Meralco (4-1).

Antonio Hester had 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for Terrafirma, which absorbed is fifth loss in seven games.

Hotshots stay unbeaten

Adrian Wong helps the Hotshots extend their win streak to six. PHOTO: PBA Images

MIKE Harris had 20 points and 13 rebounds as league-leading Magnolia extended its unbeaten run to six with a 103-83 rout of Phoenix on Saturday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Free agent pickup Adrian Wong came up with 18 points, Paul Lee added 14 and Mark Barroca scored 13 for the Hotshots.

Matthew Wright had 18 points for Phoenix, which saw its win run end at two.

New acquisition Billy Ray Robles added 15 but import Dominique Sutton scored only nine as the Fuel Masters slipped to 4-3.

Bata plays for Philippines anew

Pool legend Efren "Bata" Reyes again gets the call to see action for the country. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

EFREN “Bata” Reyes will again see action for the Philippines, earning a spot in the squad for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

The 67-year-old Reyes will vie for honors in the one-cushion and three-cushion carom in the regional competition in May, according the Billiard Sports Confederation of the Philippines.

US Open Pool champion Carlo Biado will play the 10-ball and 9-ball singles.

In the women's side, Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno will be seeing action in the 10-ball and 9-ball.

