News you need to know: Tierra and Road Warriors, Ayo and FiberXers off to fine start

NLEX update

Adonis Tierra and the Road Warriors look to make it two straight wins. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

WITH Frankie Lim yet to be activated and a one-game suspension set to be served when he assumes the head coaching spot at NLEX, the Road Warriors will look to get a win streak going under Adonis Tierra.

The interim coach steered NLEX to victory over their former head coach Yeng Guiao, scoring a 96-90 win over Rain or Shine on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Earl Clark scored 26, Justin Chua came up with 18 points and Kevin Alas added 15 for NLEX, which next takes on Meralco.

When Lim is activated, a one-game ban from an incident with Calvin Abueva seven years ago will finally be served. Lim was then coach of Barangay Ginebra and Abueva was playing for Alaska when the two had physical contact on the sidelines in a quarterfinal game.

The Aces eliminated the Gin Kings and Lim, who was slapped with a P50,000 fine, was expected to serve a suspension on the first game of the next conference but was then dropped by Ginebra, with Tim Cone taking over weeks later.

"Ang alam ko ia-activate nila (NLEX) si coach Frankie on Saturday. Kapag ganun, ise-serve namin yung suspension on Sunday," said PBA coach Willie Marcial on Friday.

Ayo wins PBA head coaching debut

The FiberXers are off to a fine start with Aldin Ayo. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CONVERGE had a solid start to the Commissioner’s Cup as Terrafirma’s woes piled up.

Aldin Ayo got a win in his first game as a head coach in the PBA, guiding the FiberXers to a 124-100 victory over the struggling Dyip.

Quincy Miller had 38 points and 16 rebounds for the FiberXers, who tapped Ayo to replace coach Jeff Cariaso after their first conference in the league.

Terrafirma, who went winless in the Philippine Cup, has now dropped 17 straight games dating to last season even as Lester Prosper came up with a huge game.

The big man from the Dominican Republic had 43 points and 25 rebounds.

It is a new record losing streak for the franchise, which went 0-16 under Chris Gavina from the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup to the 2018 Philippine Cup.

