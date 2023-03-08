Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Adamson advances, NU stays in hunt and more

    by spin.ph staff
    6 hours ago
    Vince Reyes leads the way for Adamson as Reinhard Jumamoy stars for NU.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    Adamson gains juniors finals

    Mike Fermin adamson baby falcons

    ADAMSON advanced to the UAAP juniors basketball finals with a 62-55 victory over University of Sto. Tomas on Tuesday at the Filoil Centre in San Juan.

    The top-seeded Baby Falcons were led by Vince Reyes, who had 21 points and nine rebounds, while Justine Garcia scored 14.

    Mark Llemit scored 14 and pulled down nine rebounds for UST, as JP Pangilinan also had 14 points.

    Bullpups force semis rubber

    reinhard jumamoy feu vs nu

    NATIONAL University scored a 93-82 victory to force a semifinal decider with second seed Far Eastern University in the UAAP juniors basketball tournament.

    Reinhard Jumamoy scored 30 as the third-seeded Bullpups kept alive their bid to retain the title.

    The semis rubber is set at 4 p.m. on Friday, with the winner taking on top seed Adamson.

    John Rey Pasaol had 32 points for the Baby Tamaraws.

    Volleyball results

    Jia Morado Creamline vs PLDT PVL

    CREAMLINE marched on to the PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 victory over PLDT on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.

    Tots Carlos scored 18 and Ced Domingo added 17 as the Cool Smashers notched their sixth win in seven matches. PLDT slid to 4-2.

    F2 Logistics took its fifth win in seven outings, defeating Choco Mucho, 25-23, 25-19, 13-25, 25-22. Choco Mucho suffered its fourth loss in six matches.

