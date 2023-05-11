News you need to know: 7 Pinoy pugs in finals, Gilas women win opener and more

Seven Pinoy pugs in SEAG finals

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

SEVEN Filipino boxers are set to fight for gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games.

Twice gold medalist Rogen Ladon advanced to the flyweight final, while four others also won their semifinal bouts, joining women’s light welterweight Riza Pasuit and women’s bantamweight Irish Magno who advanced earlier this week.

Ladon defeated Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum Ariffin of Malaysia, 4-1, to arrange a finals duel with Thanarat Saengphet of Thailand.

Nesthy Petecio defeated Vey Sreysroj of Cambodia in the women’s featherweight semifinals, while her younger brother Norlan beat Jun Jie Velvan Tan of Singapore, 4-1, in the welterweight class.

Ian Clark Bautista is back in the featherweight finals after beating Naing Latt of Myanmar, 5-0. Light heavyweight John Marvin also advanced, beating Nas Redinsi Anvar of Cambodia.

The title bouts are set on Saturday.

Young boxer passes away

PRO boxing in the Philippines suffered a blow on Wednesday as bantamweight Kenneth Egano passed away days after suffering head injuries.

Egano, who was brought to a hospital after defeating Jason Facularin in an eight-round bout on Saturday in Cavite, died four days later.

He was 22.

Boxing great Manny Paquiao earlier vowed to shoulder all the medical expenses of Egano. Pacquiao’s MP Promotions was in charge of the Blow-By-Blow program.

Gilas women off to strong start

ELLA Fajardo scored 17 Jack Animam had 16 points as Gilas Pilipinas Women routed Cambodia, 114-54, on Wednesday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phom Penh.

The Filipinas, seeking a third straight gold medal, play six games in six days. They take on Singapore on Thursday.

Belga, Jalalon do community service

BEAU Belga and Jio Jalalon, who recently were penalized for participating in games unsanctioned by the PBA, joined Commissioner Willie Marcial in a PNP event at Camp Karingal as a form of community service.

Marcial was invited by QCPD Director Police Brigadier General Nicolas D. Torre III to be the special guest of the affair where outstanding police personnel were recognized and the QCPD 3-Minute Response Time at the Integrated Command and Control Center (IC3) was demonstrated.

