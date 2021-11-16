Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 16
    Multisport

    News you need to know: NLEX-Blackwater trade, Matthew Aquino update and more

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    undefined
    NLEX is giving up guard Mike Ayonayon and forward Will McAloney for Blackwater big man Marion Magat and a future pick.
    PHOTO: Spin.ph / PBA Images

    NLEX-Blackwater trade

    Marion MagatMarion Magat is rejoining NLEX.

    NLEX fortifies its frontcourt, welcoming back a familiar face.

    The Road Warriors are getting back Marion Magat and a future second-round pick in a trade, sending guard Mike Ayonayon and forward Will McAloney to Blackwater.

    The trade papers have been sent to the PBA Commissioner's Office for approval.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The 6-foot-7 Magat was signed by NLEX as a free agent in 2017 and played impressively enough to gain a place in Yeng Guiao's main rotation.

    He is expected to boost a Road Warriors frontcourt that has JR Quinahan, Raoul Soyud and Michael Miranda.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Ayonayon will be joining a Blackwater backcourt featuring recent acquisition JVee Casio and Rashawn McCarthy.

    Matthew Aquino in Japanese national pool

    Matthew AquinoMatthew Aquino, who is signed as a local in the B.League, is included in the Japanese national pool.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MATTHEW Aquino is in Japan’s 24-man pool for the first window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

    The Japanese Basketball Association (JBA) released the preliminary list on Monday.

    The son of PBA great Marlou Aquino, who is signed with the Shinshu Brave Warriors in the B.League, holds a Japanese passport which allows him to be signed as a local player in the B.League and eligible to play for the Akatsuki Five in international competitions.

    The 6-foot-9 Aquino has played only once in the B. League so far, against the Akita Northern Happinets, tallying two points and two rebounds.

    Fighting Eagles Nagoya's Luke Evans is the naturalized player for Japan, which is scheduled to face China on Nov. 27 and 28 in Sendai to start their campaign in the Asian qualifiers.

    Gab Banal declines Alaska contract extension

    Gab Banal Alaska vs GinebraGab Banal is not rejoining the Aces.

    Continue reading below ↓

    GAB Banal has decided not to stay with Alaska after playing with the Aces in the Philippine Cup.

    "Gab Banal will not be with Alaska this next conference. He has chosen not to extend with us," said Aces coach Jeff Cariaso on Monday night.

    He did not provide details.

    Banal averaged 8.7 points on 45-percent shooting from three-point range, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11 games with the Aces in his PBA comeback during the Philippine Cup at the Bacolor bubble where Alaska made an early exit.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      NLEX is giving up guard Mike Ayonayon and forward Will McAloney for Blackwater big man Marion Magat and a future pick.
      PHOTO: Spin.ph / PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again