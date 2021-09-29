News you need to know: Enciso-McCarthy trade; Pinays lose by 64

Vanguardia reunited with McCarthy

JUST over a week after a coaching change, Blackwater made a trade in a bold step in its bid to rise from the PBA cellar.

Simon Enciso, after only one conference with the Bossing, has been moved.

The Bossing, which owns the longest losing streak in the league at 19 after an 11-game winless run in the Philippine Cup, sent Enciso to Terrafirma for Rashawn McCarthy.

It was a huge move for coach Ariel Vanguardia and the Bossing after Enciso led Blackwater's offense in the Philippine Cup with 13.7 points average in 34.6 minutes per game.

The Fil-Am guard was acquired from TnT as part of the three-team trade that enabled the Tropang Giga to get the NLEX draft pick to be used to select Mikey Williams.

McCarthy played under Vanguardia with the Westports Malaysia Dragons in the Asean Basketball League.

Aussies score wire-to-wire win over Pinays

AUSTRALIA dealt the Philippines its second straight loss in the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup, leading from the start to a 120-56 rout on Wednesday in Amman, Jordan.

The Opals scored the game’s first 11 points and were never threatened on the way to their second win in as many games.

Australia next meets China, which beat the Philippines by 91 points.

The Philippine national women's basketball team remains in contention for the knockout rounds as it faces fellow winless team Chinese Taipei.

GAB still eager to hear Daniel de Guzman side

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) said the person who has linked San Miguel Beer 3x3 player Daniel de Guzman to betting on PBA games will appear before officials for his side on the issue.

De Guzman, a no-show in a meeting set by the GAB last week, will still have a chance to air his side, according to GAB chairman Baham Mitra.

“Meron pa pong admin proceedings ang legal division. He will also be given a chance to speak up. Ang problema, ‘yung nagsusumbong, ‘yung nag-post ay papunta na rin sa GAB. Ayokong unahan pero delikado ang sitwasyon,” said Mitra on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

