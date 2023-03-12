News you need to know: Caloy Yulo wins again and more

Caloy Yulo delivers again

CALOY Yulo came up with another World Cup series win, earning the gold in the parallel bars in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup AGF Trophy in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 23-year-old Yulo got a score of 15.400, with Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia claiming silver with a 15.366 score followed by Bernard Cameron-Lie of France with 14.600.

Yulo topped the floor exercise in the Doha stop of the series.

Arwind to All-Stars

TEAM Japeth will have NorthPort’s Arwind Santos in the lineup after the veteran forward was named a replacement a day ahead of the PBA All-Star Game.

Santos was expected to arrive on Saturday in Iloilo after Gabe Norwood, who had been named an injury replacement, also had to be replaced due to an injury. The original spot was earned by Terrence Romeo in the All-Star voting.

Terrafirma’s Alex Cabagnot, TNT’s Calvin Oftana, Meralco’s Raymond Almazan and Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon were named replacements as also out due to injuries are San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo, Ginebra’s LA Tenorio and TNT’s Mikey Williams, while All-Star skipper Japeth Aguilar will be unable to play.

Volleyball results

F2 Logistics advanced to the PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals with a with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13 win over cellar-dwelling Army-Black Mamba on Saturday.

The Cargo Movers improved their win-loss record to 6-2, while the Lady troopers are winless in seven matches.

PLDT notched its fifth win in seven matches, beating Cignal, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14.

The High Speed Hitters gained a share of third spot with Petro Gazz, while the HD Spikers absorbed their fifth loss in seven outings.

In UAAP women’s volleyball, La Salle (5-0) won, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21, over Far Eastern University (2-3). University of Sto. Tomas (3-2) scored a 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 win over University of the Philippines (1-4).