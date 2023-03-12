Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Mar 12
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Caloy Yulo wins again and more

    by spin.ph staff
    6 hours ago
    undefined

    Caloy Yulo delivers again

    Caloy Yulo wins silver with his routine in the parallel bars.

    CALOY Yulo came up with another World Cup series win, earning the gold in the parallel bars in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup AGF Trophy in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    The 23-year-old Yulo got a score of 15.400, with Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia claiming silver with a 15.366 score followed by Bernard Cameron-Lie of France with 14.600.

    Yulo topped the floor exercise in the Doha stop of the series.

    Arwind to All-Stars

    Arwind Santos

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    TEAM Japeth will have NorthPort’s Arwind Santos in the lineup after the veteran forward was named a replacement a day ahead of the PBA All-Star Game.

    Santos was expected to arrive on Saturday in Iloilo after Gabe Norwood, who had been named an injury replacement, also had to be replaced due to an injury. The original spot was earned by Terrence Romeo in the All-Star voting.

    Terrafirma’s Alex Cabagnot, TNT’s Calvin Oftana, Meralco’s Raymond Almazan and Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon were named replacements as also out due to injuries are San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo, Ginebra’s LA Tenorio and TNT’s Mikey Williams, while All-Star skipper Japeth Aguilar will be unable to play.

    Volleyball results

    Ivy Lacsina F2 Logistics vs Army

    F2 Logistics advanced to the PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals with a with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13 win over cellar-dwelling Army-Black Mamba on Saturday.

    The Cargo Movers improved their win-loss record to 6-2, while the Lady troopers are winless in seven matches.

    Watch Now

    PLDT notched its fifth win in seven matches, beating Cignal, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14.

    The High Speed Hitters gained a share of third spot with Petro Gazz, while the HD Spikers absorbed their fifth loss in seven outings.

    In UAAP women’s volleyball, La Salle (5-0) won, 25-16, 25-18, 25-21, over Far Eastern University (2-3). University of Sto. Tomas (3-2) scored a 25-17, 25-23, 25-20 win over University of the Philippines (1-4).

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again