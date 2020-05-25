Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, May 25
    Multisport

    New York teams can return to their facilities for training, says governor

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    Youngsters ride scooters pass the Wonder Wheel ride as they celebrate the Memorial Day weekend on the boardwalk at Coney Island. The Mets, Yankees, Knicks and other pro teams in New York have been given the green light to practice at their training facili
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says teams in his state can return to their facilities for training after a pause of more than two months.

    "Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps," the Democratic governor said during a news conference on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

    The New York City area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the US by the coronavirus pandemic, but COVID-19 deaths and new infections in the state have been trending downward.

    Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players' unions.

    "I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena — do it! Do it!" Cuomo said. "Work out the economics, if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It's a return to normalcy. So we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible. And we'll work with them to make sure that can happen."

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Youngsters ride scooters pass the Wonder Wheel ride as they celebrate the Memorial Day weekend on the boardwalk at Coney Island. The Mets, Yankees, Knicks and other pro teams in New York have been given the green light to practice at their training facili
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again