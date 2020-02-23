Nesthy Petecio, Hidilyn Diaz among top honorees at PSA Awards

A BOXING world champion and an Olympic silver medalist are among those to be given major awards in the SMC-PSA (Philippine Sportswriters Association) Awards Night next month at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.

Nesthy Petecio and Hidilyn Diaz lead the 12 personalities who are the recipients of major awards from the country’s oldest media organization in the March 6 gala night presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Cignal TV, Philippine Basketball Association, Rain or Shine and Air Asia.

They are also members of Team Philippines to be be honored with the Athlete of the Year award on account of its successful regaining of the Southeast Asian Games overall championship.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Petecio, 27, won the featherweight gold in the Aiba Women’s World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia, while Rio Olympic silver medalist Diaz, 29, silver in the Asian Championships and a pair of bronze in the World Weightlifting Championships.

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena the first Filipino to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is also a major awardee. He also won gold medals in the Asian Athletics Championship and the Summer Universiade.

Two other world boxing champions are also in the PSA honor roll — reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title holder Jerwin Ancajas and World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight king Johnriel Casimero.

Also honored as major awardees are six-time UAAP women’s champion National University, five-time PBA Philippine Cup winner San Miguel Beermen, and five-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo.

Completing the list of major awardees are golfers Juvic Pagunsan, Aidric Chan and Princess Superal, and Horse of the Year Union Bell.

Still to be named are recipients of special citation, the Milo Junior Athletes of the Year, the regular Tony Siddayao awardees, and the Chooks-To-Go Fan Favorite Award.