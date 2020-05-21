Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, May 21
    Multisport

    Kevin Love, Nelson Cruz among finalists for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

    by Associated Press
    6 hours ago

    LOS ANGELES — Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and brothers Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots are among the nominees for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

    The other finalists announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) by ESPN are Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx and WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil.

    Finalists for the humanitarian team of the year award are the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York City FC and Sacramento Kings.

    The awards honor athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities. This year's awards will combine with The ESPYS, which will air on June 21.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again