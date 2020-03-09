Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NCAA brass to discuss possible cancellation of all events due to coronavirus concerns

    by Lance Agcaoili
    2 hours ago

    NCAA could end up cancelling its remaining sports events as the Department of Health raised the country's coronavirus disease alert level due to new cases.

    “Due to the declaration of the Department of Health of Red Alert Sub-Level 1, and the guidance issued by the Department of Education that concerns gatherings or out-of-school activities, all NCAA activities are hereby suspended until further notice,” Mancom chairman Peter Cayco of host school Arellano said in a statement.

    “The Policy Board is set to meet soon to discuss the possibly of postponing the games, or cancelling all together all games.

    “The action of the NCAA is for the safety and welfare of the students, the athletes the fans and the officials.”

    Volleyball and other sports were suspended on Feb. 14 and league officials had hoped to resume competitions on Monday next week.

    But with the DOH declaring a Red Alert Sub-Level 1 after confirming a local transmission of COVID-19, the NCAA Management Committee on Monday held an emergency meeting and decided to keep all the sporting events suspended.

    Other sports affected are football, tennis and athletics.

