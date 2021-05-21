Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 21
    Multisport

    Olympic, SEA Games athletes now part of vaccination priority list, says IATF

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THE Inter-Agency Task Force has approved the prioritization of vaccines for national athletes bound for the Olympics and Southeast Asian Games this year, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Friday.

    Roque said included in the prioritization are coaches, delegates, and officials that will also be part of the two major international competitions this year as per IATF Resolution 116.

    The IATF approved the recommendation of the Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG) for the athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics and Vietnam SEA Games to be given priority in the vaccines against COVID-19.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The IATF also approved the commencement of a bubble-type training for the national athletes that will compete in the Olympics and SEA Games.
      ___

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again