Olympic, SEA Games athletes now part of vaccination priority list, says IATF

THE Inter-Agency Task Force has approved the prioritization of vaccines for national athletes bound for the Olympics and Southeast Asian Games this year, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Friday.

Roque said included in the prioritization are coaches, delegates, and officials that will also be part of the two major international competitions this year as per IATF Resolution 116.

The IATF approved the recommendation of the Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG) for the athletes bound for Tokyo Olympics and Vietnam SEA Games to be given priority in the vaccines against COVID-19.

The IATF also approved the commencement of a bubble-type training for the national athletes that will compete in the Olympics and SEA Games.

