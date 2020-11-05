National athletes' monthly allowances back to 100 percent

MONTHLY allowances of national athletes and coaches that were slashed in half since July because of the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to revert to 100 percent starting next week, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Tolentino said the passing of the Bayanihan Act 2 provides funds for the country’s sports program which was momentarily sacrificed when its finances were channeled to the anti-pandemic campaign at the onset of the pandemic.

“This is good news for our athletes who have become anxious and even lost their focus during the pandemic. With their allowances back to normal, they can now concentrate on their training,” said Tolentino, who helped push for the Bayanihan Act 2 in Congress.

Tolentino said the Bayanihan Act 2 provides P180 million for the national team members allowances.



“And that’s retroactive from July,” said Tolentino, adding the athletes and coaches will receive the 50 percent that was cut from their allowances when the Philippine Sports Commission’s budget for the year was channeled to the pandemic efforts.

Tolentino also said each of the athletes and coaches will receive a one-time P5,000 pandemic assistance.

“The funds are now with the PSC and we expect the allowances to be back to normal on the next pay day for the athletes and coaches,” Tolentino said.

National athletes under the PSC’s care include 996 athletes, 262 coaches, 280 para athletes and 82 para coaches. The total monthly payroll is P41 million.

“It pains me and the POC, and even the PSC, to see the athletes and coaches suffer. After their historic and impressive performance in the 30th SEA Games where we emerged as overall champions, the athletes and coaches deserve nothing less,” Tolentino said.