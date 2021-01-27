Mikee Romero pushing for prioritization of PH athletes' vaccination

DEPUTY House Speaker Rep. Mikee Romero will push for athletes in the Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games to be prioritized in the vaccination against COVID-19.

Romero said he will be batting for the national athletes bound for the Olympics and the SEA Games to be in the level of frontliners as far as distribution of vaccines is concerned as they will compete for the Philippines in these important events this year.

“’Yung vaccine is a must sa 2021,” said Romero during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “Actually, I’m espousing a House Resolution to prioritize the Philippine athletes especially ‘yung mga lumalaban sa SEA Games and the Olympics. Dapat bigyan sila ng vaccination.”

Romero said vaccines will come to the Philippines as early as March or April and part of the 2021 national budget is to purchase 80 million vials of vaccines for the first batch.

The lawmaker and sportsman said he will push for the early inoculation of Filipino athletes in the government's battle against Covid-19.

Continue reading below ↓

“’Yung unang vaccine, Sinopharm or Sinovac ang unang makukuha which is about 20 million to 30 million vials. ‘Yung iba would be coming from AstraZeneca and the others. Of course, may order of priority sa pagbibigay ng vaccine and one of them are the frontliners,” Romero said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Maybe I’ll put a resolution making our athletes as part of our frontliners para maprioritize silang mabigyan ng mga vaccines – athletes with regard to our elite athletes sa Southeast Asian Games as well as the Tokyo Olympics,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Romero believes that athletes are also frontliners with the service they have been rendering for the country in international competitions.

“Sa order kasi ng prioritization, it’s the senior citizens and the frontliners. ‘Yung mga athletes, nasa ilalim pa. Ang gagawin natin, papantayan sila sa frontliners and make them frontliners which they are. The athletes, especially elite athletes, give so much pride to our country. Lumalaban din sila. Kailangan tawagin din silang frontliner because of their sacrifices sa bansa natin. Ililista lang natin pataas,” said Romero.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Romero expressed confidence that the Tokyo Olympics and the Vietnam SEA Games this year will push through despite the continued threat of the coronavirus.

“I think the IOC has already come up with a policy that all na magko-compete ngayon sa Tokyo Olympics should and would be vaccinated. I think that’s the standard ng IOC and the Tokyo organizing committee sa 2021 Olympics. The only problem now is how to make a bubble for each of the elite athletes na makakasama sa Tokyo Olympics,” said Romero.