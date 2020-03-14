Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mets say Donovan Mitchell’s father negative for coronavirus

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE New York Mets said on Friday (Monday, Manila time) the father of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested negative for the coronavirus.

    Donovan Mitchell Sr. works for the Mets as director of player relations and community outreach.

    The younger Mitchell confirmed on Thursday he tested positive for the coronavirus after Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive, with Gobert's test prompting the league to suspend the season.

    The Mets say the elder Mitchell was tested Thursday and a negative result was received Friday night.

    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
