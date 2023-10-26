Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Magnolia, Abueva updates, college ball roundup and more

    The Beast to miss start of season, Jerom injured again, FEU repeats over Ateneo, CSB stuns Mapua and more
    by spin.ph staff
    A day ago
    undefined

    Abueva to miss start of season

    calvin abueva magnolia

    MAGNOLIA is looking to end a long run of futility and is being billed as a favorite in the Commissioner’s Cup after a solid run in the PBA on Tour.

    However, the Hotshots, who last won a title in the 2018 Governors’ Cup, start the campaign without a key player.

    Calvin Abueva will miss several games as he recovers from hemorrhoidectomy.

    The 35-year-old forward has not joined practice since a month ago when he went under the knife.

    “Kailangan kong mag-doble kayod for one to two weeks, or maybe three weeks para makahabol,” he said.

    The Hotshots play on opening night against TNT on Nov. 5.

    Jerom injured again

    Jerom Lastimosa injury

    ADAMSON guard Jerom Lastimosa suffered a left knee injury in his first game in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

    The 24-year-old Lastimosa had three points, two rebounds, and a block before being carried off by teammates after a collision with University of the Philippines’ Gerry Abadiano in the third quarter on Wednesday.

    Lastimosa reportedly suffered a partial ACL tear before the season started.

    College ball results

    Janjan Felicilda UP vs Adamson UAAP 86

    UNIVERSITY of the Philippines bounced back with a 77-51 rout of Adamson in the UAAP basketball tournament on Wednesday at MOA Arena.

    The Maroons, coming off a loss to Ateneo, improved to 7-1, while the Falcons are in joint fifth at 3-5.

    National University kept a share of the lead with a 64-61 win over UE (2-6).

    Far Eastern University (3-5) scored a 62-59 victory over Ateneo (4-4), while La Salle (5-3) won, 100-69, over University of Sto. Tomas (1-7).

    In the NCAA, Perpetual Help defeated Letran, 73-61, while College of St. Benilde beat Mapua, 65-61.

    The Altas improved to 4-6, while the Knights hold a 1-9 record. The Blazers notched their sixth win in 10 games, while the Cardinals remain on top with an 8-2 record.

