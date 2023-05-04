News you need to know: Ligang labas update, Yulo injury concerns and more

Ligang labas offenders fined

THE PBA has fined a total of 10 players found to have participated in unsanctioned games, the penalties reaching a combined P590,000.

Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon, who in 2020 was sanctioned for playing in a game in Laguna, was fined P100,000 as a repeat offender as he took part in a Cebu game.

Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga and NLEX’s JR Quinahan, who also played in the same game in Cebu, were fined P70,000. Robert Bolick also saw action but avoided getting fined since he is not under contract with a PBA team, his contract having expired before the Cebu game.

Fined P50,000 were Rey Nambatac and Jhonard Clarito of Rain or Shine, NorthPort’s Arwind and Converge’s Barkley Ebona and Alec Stockton, and San Miguel's Vic Manuel and Allyn Bulanadi.

Carlos Yulo update

PHOTO: Jat Tenorio/ GAP

PHILIPPINE team star Caloy Yulo’s left foot is still slightly swollen but he says he is ready to vie for gold medals in the gymnastics competitions of the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

“Namamaga pa rin yung paa ko ng slight pero naki-kick ko na siya at nakakapag-landing na ako ng maayos,” said Yulo after the evaluation and presentation of the men’s artistic gymnastics team bound for the Cambodia SEA Games.

The 23-year-old Yulo, who suffered an ankle injury in training and forced him to skip the Cairo leg of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup last week, seeks gold medals in parallel bars, horizontal bar, all-around, and team in Cambodia.

With Yulo in the six-man artistic team are Ivan Cruz (floor), Ace De Leon (rings), Juancho Miguel Besana (vault), and Jhon Santillan and Jan Timbang (pommel horse).

It’s La Salle vs NU in finals

PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team



DEFENDING champion National University is back in the UAAP women’s volleyball finals after beating Adamson University, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15, on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bella Belen had 29 markers points and Alyssa Solomon scored 21 for the Lady Bulldogs.

La Salle, runner-up last year, also returns to the finals after eliminating University of Sto. Tomas, 26-24, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19.

Angel Canino led La Salle with 19 points, while Jolina dela Cruz added 10.