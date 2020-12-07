LeBron, four other activist-athletes feted SI Sportspersons of 2020

LEBRON James has been named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year along with Breanna Stewart, Patrick Mahomes, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and Naomi Osaka.

James is named SI Sportsperson of the Year for the third time after citations in 2012 and 2016.

SI described the five as “champions on the field, champions for others off it.”

Kansas City Chiefs guard Duvernay-Tardif is a COVID-19-fighting medical doctor.

Stewart, the WNBA Most Valuable Player, three-time tennis Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka, and Super Bowl MVP Mahomes of the Chiefs are big Black Lives Movement supporters.

