LEWIS Hamilton were among those who expressed outrage over the death of a black man in custody of Minneapolis police officers.

Hamilton, who is of mixed race and identifies himself as black, condemned the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

“The world we live in. Who will be held accountable? Not these two Police officers I’m sure,” posted Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

"This ... ... Is Why." LeBron James wrote in an Instagram post: "Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke."

Kaepernick shared the same image on Instagram.

Floyd died on Monday after pleading that he could not breathe as a police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Reports say officers responded to a call from a grocery store claiming Floyd used a forged check.

Reports said Chauvin kept the handcuffed man pinned down on the ground for at least eight minutes, even after Floyd stops speaking and moving.

Mayor Jacob Frey said four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest were fired on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), and said Chauvin should be charged.

Floyd had worked security for five years at Conga Latin Bistro.

Earlier this month, James expressed his outrage at the killing of 25-year-old black man Ahmaud Arbery by white males in Georgia.

The Floyd incident drew comparisons to Eric Garner’s in 2014, when he pleaded for his life as he was put in a chokehold by police.

James and other top athletes also condemned the killing, and wore shirts with the words “I can’t breathe” in protest.

