Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 25
    Multisport

    Ramos, Bravo, Arsua, Tagara win in Ironkids race Davao

    by from the wires
    Just now
    undefined
    Jashiva Arsua rules the girls' 6-8 division.

    EUAN Ramos and Carlisle Bravo flashed superb running skills to top their respective categories in the premier 13-15 age-group division of the Ironkids Philippines at the Azuela Cove in Davao.

    Dustin Bersabal and Christy Ann Perez dominated 11-12 side of the swim and run event, while Francis Batican and Aliya Adre turned in inspired performances to lead the top finishers in the 9-10 category.

    See Triathletes from 46 countries seeing action in Ironman 70.3 Davao

    Jashiva Arsua and James Tagara bested 33 others in the youngest 6-8 class of the event ushering in the Alveo Ironman 70.3 on Davao Sunday.

    Ramos, 14, came out of the swim leg way back in 10th place with a 03:45-minute effort but rallied with a best 07:30 time in the closing run part for an 11:59 clocking over the 250m and 2km run distance.

    Carron Canas, who posted 0:31 in swim, came in second in 12:20 after an 8:04 in the run while Angelo de Vera posted 12:33 for third after 03:36 in the swim and 08:08 in the run.

    The 14-year-old Bravo likewise submitted the best time in the run (09:10) after a 04:21 clocking in swim for a 14:19 total, edging Candace Socito, who ranked next in 14:28 (04:07-09:27) while recent Vermosa Ironkids winner Celinda Raagas came in third in 15:08 (04:24-09:36).

    Bersabal topped the 200m swim and 1.5km run race in 10:17 (02:54-06:34) with Henry Go and Nigel Armada taking the next two spots in 10:51 (03:08-06:50) and 10:57 (03:18-06:49), respectively, while Perez actually finished second overall in 10:35 (03:05-06:41), finishing way ahead of Fritzie Surima and Elizza Ecalla, who timed 11:03 (03:20-06:55) and 11:22 (03:38-06:46), respectively.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Batican posted 10:49 on times of 03:23 (swim) and 06:37 (run) over the 150m swim and 1.5km run race with Fraizer Ygot coming in second in 11:05 (02:59-07:08) and Earl Pearson submitting 11:16 (03:11-07:09) for third.

    Adre timed 02:54 in swim and 07:38 in run for 11:30 while Henia Go posted 11:35 (03:14-07:27) and Seanna Clarke clocked 12:19 (03:40-07:41); even as Arsua sustained a hot start in the 100m swim and 1km run race to turn in an 08:04 (02:20-04:52) in the youngest category in the girls’ side.

    Mitch Salva took the No. 2 ranking with 08:18 (02:24-04:59) while Scarlett Bagaipo timed 08:40 (02:27-05:04) while Tagara posted 08:55 (02:37-05:04) to finish ahead of Chris Lacuna, who timed 09:07 (03:27-04:46) and Alfonso Sumabat, who clocked 10:30 (02:58-06:18).

    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Jashiva Arsua rules the girls' 6-8 division.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again