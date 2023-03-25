Ramos, Bravo, Arsua, Tagara win in Ironkids race Davao

EUAN Ramos and Carlisle Bravo flashed superb running skills to top their respective categories in the premier 13-15 age-group division of the Ironkids Philippines at the Azuela Cove in Davao.

Dustin Bersabal and Christy Ann Perez dominated 11-12 side of the swim and run event, while Francis Batican and Aliya Adre turned in inspired performances to lead the top finishers in the 9-10 category.

Jashiva Arsua and James Tagara bested 33 others in the youngest 6-8 class of the event ushering in the Alveo Ironman 70.3 on Davao Sunday.

Ramos, 14, came out of the swim leg way back in 10th place with a 03:45-minute effort but rallied with a best 07:30 time in the closing run part for an 11:59 clocking over the 250m and 2km run distance.

Carron Canas, who posted 0:31 in swim, came in second in 12:20 after an 8:04 in the run while Angelo de Vera posted 12:33 for third after 03:36 in the swim and 08:08 in the run.

The 14-year-old Bravo likewise submitted the best time in the run (09:10) after a 04:21 clocking in swim for a 14:19 total, edging Candace Socito, who ranked next in 14:28 (04:07-09:27) while recent Vermosa Ironkids winner Celinda Raagas came in third in 15:08 (04:24-09:36).

Bersabal topped the 200m swim and 1.5km run race in 10:17 (02:54-06:34) with Henry Go and Nigel Armada taking the next two spots in 10:51 (03:08-06:50) and 10:57 (03:18-06:49), respectively, while Perez actually finished second overall in 10:35 (03:05-06:41), finishing way ahead of Fritzie Surima and Elizza Ecalla, who timed 11:03 (03:20-06:55) and 11:22 (03:38-06:46), respectively.

Batican posted 10:49 on times of 03:23 (swim) and 06:37 (run) over the 150m swim and 1.5km run race with Fraizer Ygot coming in second in 11:05 (02:59-07:08) and Earl Pearson submitting 11:16 (03:11-07:09) for third.

Adre timed 02:54 in swim and 07:38 in run for 11:30 while Henia Go posted 11:35 (03:14-07:27) and Seanna Clarke clocked 12:19 (03:40-07:41); even as Arsua sustained a hot start in the 100m swim and 1km run race to turn in an 08:04 (02:20-04:52) in the youngest category in the girls’ side.

Mitch Salva took the No. 2 ranking with 08:18 (02:24-04:59) while Scarlett Bagaipo timed 08:40 (02:27-05:04) while Tagara posted 08:55 (02:37-05:04) to finish ahead of Chris Lacuna, who timed 09:07 (03:27-04:46) and Alfonso Sumabat, who clocked 10:30 (02:58-06:18).