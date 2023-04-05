News you need to know: C-Stan pads lead in BPC race, Sangalang status and more

Ian Sangalang update

THERE is still no timetable for Ian Sangalang’s return to action as the Magnolia big man recovers from health issues.

San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua said Sangalang is not suffering from ay of the commons bone and muscle injuries, but is dealing with issues with his thyroid, which produces hormones that regulate metabolism.

Chua noted that it is nothing serious, but Magnolia is not rushing the return of their 31-year-old slotman.

“Okay naman siya. Ngayon, nagthe-therapy na siya,” said Chua.

Jeff Cariaso at Blackwater

BLACKWATER has agreed to sign two staff members to be chosen by new head coach Jeff Cariaso.

“One assistant coach and an analytics. I’m excited with Jeff and with his background as a champion player,” said Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy.

The Bossing went 10-36 under Vanguardia, including 1-10 in the 2023 Governors’ Cup.

It is uncertain which Vanguardia staff members will be retained.

C-Stan extends lead

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger has kept the lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup Best Player of the Conference standings at the end of the semifinals.

Ginebra’s Fil-German forward has 44.2 statistical points.

CJ Perez is in second with 38.3sps although San Miguel has bowed out of the conference after being swept by Ginebra in the semifinals.

Ginebra’s Fil-Am forward Jamie Malonzo is in joint third with TNT Guard Roger Pogoy at 34.7sps followed by season 46 MVP Scottie Thompson at 34.3.

