THE gold medal winners of the 30th Southeast Asian Games banner the long list of citations to be handed out during the SMC-PSA (Philippine Sportswriters Association) Annual Awards Night slated next week at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.

The Filipino contingent led by world champions Carlos Yulo and Nesthy Petecio along with Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, bagged a total record of 149 golds when the country hosted and regained the overall title of the biennial meet after 14 years.

On account of the remarkable finish that Team Philippines will be accorded with the prestigious Athlete of the Year award in the March 6 event presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Cignal TV, the Philippine Basketball Association, Rain or Shine, and AirAsia.

Arnis produced the most number of golds won during the SEA Games with a total of 14, followed by athletics with 11, and dancesport with 10.

Apart from the SEA Games gold winners – 139 in all including the others who won one or two golds – 18 personalities and entities are also going to be cited by the country’s oldest media organizations for their achievements and support to Philippine sports in the year that was.

The list includes boxers Eumir Marcial, Josie Gabuco, and Pedro Taduran, undefeated UAAP men’s basketball champion Ateneo and NCAA counterpart Letran, Jones Cup winner Mighty Sports, bowler Merwin Tan, mixed martial arts star Joshua Pacio, fencer Samantha Catantan, grandmaster John Paul Gomez, darts player Lourence Ilagan, and Estafano Rivera of motorsports.

Congressman Michael ‘Mikee’ Romero, Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation, Go for Gold, Standard Insurance, Amelie Hotel, MVP Sports Foundation will also be given PSA citations.

Other awardees still to be named are the Milo Junior Athletes of the Year, the Chooks-To-Go Fan Favorite, and the Tony Siddayao awardees.

There will also be a posthumous recognition for sports personalities who passed away in 2019.