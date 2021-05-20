Go welcomes construction of country’s first national sports academy

CONSTRUCTION of the National Academy of Sports could now be underway following the approval and release of the needed budget for the building of the sports facilities and school buildings that will house potential young Filipino athletes in Capas, Tarlac.

Senator Bong Go made the disclosure after President Duterte officially signed the financial infrastructure amounting to P729 million that covers the construction costs, including civil works, fixtures, furniture, and equipment, and consultancy services.

The NAS was signed into law (RA 11470) June of last year which calls for a government-run school for the country’s future athletes located at the New Clark City Sports Complex.

Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, was one of the principal authors of the measure.

“Pinirmahan na ni Pangulong Duterte yung P729 million para sa project. Puwede na mag-umpisa yung building ng National Academy of Sports,” the senator said when he announced the good news during the signing of the Deed Donation between the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) and Bataan provincial government recently.

“Another dream come true ito sa akin dahil puwede nang mag-aral and mag-training ang mga atleta at the same time,” added Go. “Noon, nagsasakripisyo ang pagte-training o pag-aaral. Ngayon, puwede nang pagsabayin and dalawang ito.”

Under the law, the main campus shall be built at the New Clark City Sports Center, and will serve as haven for young learners and feature state of the art educational and sports facilities for them to enjoy, including school buildings, an auditorium, a baseball and softball field, tennis and badminton court, and basketball and volleyball courts.

To provide a firm foundation for the country’s sports development, the school shall hire local and foreign coaches, trainers, and consultants licensed as well as duly-certified by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) who can ensure the international competitiveness of the student-athletes.

In expanding the institution’s reach, regional campuses and satellite branches will also be constructed as part of future expansion plans to reach previously untapped students who are not willing to uproot to attend the main campus, but still want the experience and brand that the Academy offers.

The NAS is headed by an Executive Director and Board of Trustees, which is composed of the Secretary of Education, PSC chairman, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president, chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education, the Executive Director, and two representatives from the private sector with expertise in the fields of sports or education.

It is attached to the DepEd and shall operate in close coordination with the PSC.

“Ngayo na magkakaroon na ng National Academy of Sports, mabibigyan na ang mga kabataang atletang Pinoy ng pagkakataon na makapag-aral at mag-training sa isang eskwelahan na may mga world-class na pasilidad at maaayos na mga programa para magabayan sila bilang world-class student-athletes,” said Go.

“Layunin natin na mabigyan ang ating kabataan ng maayos na edukasyon para magkaroon ng marangal at maayos na pamumuhay sa kanilang pagtanda. Ang kabataan po ang pag-asa ng ating bayan, kaya huwag natin silang pabayaan.”

