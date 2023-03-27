News you need to know: Ginebra a win away from finals, Meralco gets back at TNT and more

Meralco evens series with TNT

PHOTO: jerome ascano

KJ McDaniels scored 39 points, shooting 14 for 26, and pulled down 20 rebounds as Meralco defeated TNT in overtime, 124-117, in Game Two to tie their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Aaron Black had 28 points on 12 of 19 shooting, while making 10 assists as Meralco evened the best-of-five series.

Cliff Hodge came up with 15 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double for Meralco.

Mikey Williams led TNT with 29 points on 11 pf 23 shooting as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 27 points, 15 rebounds and was an assist short of a triple double.

Ginebra leads SMB wire to wire

PHOTO: jerome ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

JUSTIN Brownlee and Christian Standhardinger scored 32 each, while Scottie Thompson posted a triple-double as Ginebra overpowered San Miguel, 121-103, on Sunday in Game Two of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal series in Antipolo.

Brownlee shot 11 for 19, while making 10 rebounds and seven assists. Standhardinger had eight boards and dropped seven dimes as Ginebra took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Thompson had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for Ginebra, which scored the game’s first nine points and never let up.

Cameron Clark shot 11 for 21 and wound up with 23 points to lead San Miguel, while CJ Perez scored 20 and Chris Ross came off the bench to deliver 19 points.

Volleyball results

PHOTO: marlo cueto

Petro Gazz is a win away from the PVL All-Filipino title after a 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, victory over Creamline in the opener of the best-of-three finals on Sunday at the MOA Arena.

Watch Now

Jonah Sabete led the Angels with 18 points on 16 attacks, two blocks, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas scored 15, while Grethcel Soltones and MJ Phillips each scored 14.

F2 Logistics, meanwhile, took the opening match in the battle for third, beating PLDT, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17.

Kim Dy had 20 points and Aby Marano added 19 for the Cargo Movers.