News you need to know: Gilas' chances in Fiba World Cup and race to Paris Olympics

Praying for Miracle in Manila

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THERE is still hope for the Philippine basketball team.

It would need some really hard work and for stars to align if Gilas Pilipinas was to advance to the Round of 16 of the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Bottom of Group A with a 0-2 record after a 70-80 loss to Angola, the Philippines hopes for a triple-tie in second place.

A win by the Dominican Republic over Angola in Tuesday’s match and a 13-point victory by Gilas over Italy would pull the Philippines into second spot in the group.

Italy looks to bounce back

PHOTO: AP

The Dominican Republic made it two wins in as many games by stunning world No. 10 Italy, 87-82.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 11 rebounds, hitting four triples, as the Dominicans took the top spot in Group A.

Marco Spissu had 17 points, while Simone Fontecchio added 13 for Italy in the defeat.

Italy and Angola now hold 1-1 records for a share of second.

Gilas’ Olympic bid

PHOTO: AP

IN the race among Asian countries in the Fiba Basketball World Cup, Japan is now in front, while China, Iran and Jordan have games in hand.

The top Asian team after the Fiba Basketball World Cup will earn a spot to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Japan has a win in the bag, beating Finland, 98-88, for a 1-1 record in Group E.

China, which lost its opener to Serbia, 63-105, takes on South Sudan on Monday.

After a 59-100 loss to Brazil, Iran faces Ivory Coast.

Jordan looks to bounce back from a 71-92 loss to Greece when it faces New Zealand.

Obiena bags silver

EJ Obiena came up with a silver medal this time in the World Athletics Championships.

Bronze medalist last year wth a 5.94-meter vault, Obiena cleared 6.0m on Sunday to take second place.

Mondo Duplantis of Sweden earned another world title with a 6.10 jump.