Pro leagues to share best practices as GAB holds third sports summit

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) will conduct its third Philippine Professional Sports Summit on Wednesday in a virtual setting.

Top officials from all professional sports organizations in the country will be present as they share their experiences in conducting their respective events during the pandemic.

Resource persons from basketball are PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro, Mark Zambrano of Chooks-to-Go 3x3, former PBL commissioner Chino Trinidad of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, and Rhose Montreal for NBL/WNBL.

Ricky Palou of the Premier Volleyball League and Coco Torre of the Philippines Football League will also be present in the summit.

“It’s the past, present, and future directions of professional sports,” said GAB chairman Baham Mitra during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Pro leagues share best practices

Mitra said that expected to occur in the summit is the sharing of practices on how each leagues and sports events were conducted under the pandemic.

Mitra is optimistic about the future of professional sports in the country amidst the pandemic.

“It’s going to be brighter. If you compare us to last year, marami ng bakunado at marami pa ang mababakunahan. And there are leagues that are announcing that they are fully vaccinated. It’s a lot better than it was used to be,” said Mitra.

