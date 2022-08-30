Former PBA commissioner Noli Eala is new PSC chairman

JOSE Emmanuel Eala has been appointed the next chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Eala is a former broadcaster who served as PBA commissioner and founding executive director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) before assuming one of the most important positions in Philippine sports.

After receiving the official appointment from Malacanang, Eala vowed to be at the head of a PSC that "will care for Philippine sports like no other."

In his new role, Eala will be tasked to lead the country's sports program under the administration of President Bongbong Marcos, through the leadership of Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez.

He joins bowling legend turned commissioner Bong Coo in the new PSC board that awaits three more appointees from Malacanang.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"President Marcos has continously recognized sports victories early in his term, a testament to his commitment to sports," said Malacanang in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

Known affectionately as Kom Noli, Eala sat as PBA commissioner from 2003 to 2007 and was credited with allowing the PBA to send pro players to the FIBA competitions through a program that reduced conferences and changed the season calendar of Asia's oldest professional league.

Watch Now

LOOK:

As the founding executive director of the SBP, Eala crafted and developed the Gilas program under Serbian coach Rajko Toroman.

Continue reading below ↓

In the private sector, Eala held the reins as sports director at San Miguel Corporation (SMC) where he provided direction to its PBA teams.

As an organizer, Eala cut his teeth in the Liga Pilipinas, a regional undertaking. The lawyer-educator was also involved in school-based organizing, particularly the NCAA South.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.