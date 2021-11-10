Fire hits Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City

A FIRE hit the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City, former home of the PBA, early Wednesday morning, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident, which reached first alarm at 8:18 a.m.

The 12,000-seating capacity venue was inaugurated in 1993 under the late former Pasay City Mayor Pablo Cuneta, and was referred to as the 'Home of the PBA' where the league played its games that same year until 1999.

Astrodome home of college, pro hoops

It also hosted other sporting events such as the defunct Philippine Basketball League, Metropolitan Basketball Association, games of the UAAP and the NCAA, and once hosted the WWE world heavyweight championship between champion Bret Hart against his brother Owen Hart.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Events held during the country's hosting of the 2005 and 2019 Southeast Asian Games were also held in the venue.

Until it was hit by fire, the Astrodome was used as vaccination site for COVID-19.

