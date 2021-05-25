Filipino athletes bound for Olympics, SEA Games scheduled for vaccination

ATHLETES bound for the Tokyo Olympics and the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games will be vaccinated on Friday, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino said on Tuesday.

The NSAs are now in the process of identifying the athletes and coaches who will be vaccinated at Manila Prince Hotel, Tolentino said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

SEA Games organizers in Vietnam last week announced they are implementing a ‘no-vaccine, no participation’ policy as part of their measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

