Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, May 25
    Multisport

    Filipino athletes bound for Olympics, SEA Games scheduled for vaccination

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ATHLETES bound for the Tokyo Olympics and the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games will be vaccinated on Friday, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino said on Tuesday.

    The NSAs are now in the process of identifying the athletes and coaches who will be vaccinated at Manila Prince Hotel, Tolentino said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      SEA Games organizers in Vietnam last week announced they are implementing a ‘no-vaccine, no participation’ policy as part of their measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again