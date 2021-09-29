Congress approves additional P650M budget for sports

THE House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the request of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for an additional P650 million for the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) 2022 budget from general appropriations.

POC President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, the representative from Cavite’s Eighth District, sought for the additional budget to fund the training and participation of national athletes to at least five major international competitions.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM), through the National Expenditure Program, appropriated only P175 million for the PSC, figures that cover only bare essentials for the government sports agency’s operations for the coming year.

Tolentino informed the committee of the importance of four major international competitions that are held every four years as necessary to build on the momentum of the multiple medals — especially Hidilyn Diaz’s weightlifting title that gave the Philippines its first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo after close to a century of participation.

Continue reading below ↓

Philippines gears up for big international events

These are the Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4 to 20), Thailand Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (March 10 to 20), The World Games or TWG (Birmingham, Alabama, USA, July 7 to 22), Huangzhou Asian Games (September 10 to 25) and Shantou Asian Youth Games (December 20 to 28).

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: 31stSEAGames Facebook page

Continue reading below ↓

Tolentino earlier planned a budget of P5 million for the Winter Olympics, P150 million for the AIMAG, P10 million for the TWG, P270 million for Asian Games and P15 million for the AYG. The SEA Games budget was pegged at P200 million.

“The total budget is a measly sum and this could be tapped from several sources … my concern is the budget needed by our athletes in these major competitions,” he said. “I am also willing to put a provision—as an oversight function—that all canceled competitions will be treated as savings and will be returned to the DBM or the National Treasury.”

“Only P175 million is given to the PSC but we badly need this P650 million and we promise that we will give another honor for the country,” Tolentino said. “We cannot ignore or forget the pride and honor that our athletes are giving to us and to the country.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.