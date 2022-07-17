Carlo Biado bows to Yapp, fails to take home medal in World Games

CARLO Biado missed a medal in the 2022 World Games on Sunday after being defeated by Aloysius Yapp of Singapore, 11-8, in the battle for bronze in the men’s 9-ball in Birmingham, Alabama, United States.

Carlo Biado falls short in World Games

The defending champion fell behind 3-0 and 8-6 over Yapp to lose in the bronze medal match, as the Philippines came home empty handed in the billiards competition.

Rubilen Amit also failed to make it through to the medal round as she bowed out during the quarterfinal round in the women’s side.

Biado was dethroned as champion earlier in the day after he lost to eventual titlist Joshua Filler of Germany, 11-8, in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Kim Mangrobang was among the 11 athletes who disqualified during the women’s duathlon competition. According to a report by Triathlon Today, the disqualified competitors “either cut the course or rode a longer version of it.”

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mangrobang has appealed her disqualification.

Fer Caseres finished 14th in the men’s side.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.