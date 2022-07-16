Carlo Biado advances to semis, but Rubilen Amit ousted in World Games

CARLO Biado advanced to the semifinals, but Rubilen Amit was ousted in the 9-ball competitions of the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, United States on Saturday.

Carlo Biado in 2022 World Games

Biado eliminated top seed Albin Ouschan of Austria, 11-7, to progress into the semifinals where he will face Joshua Filler of Germany.

Amit was not as fortunate as she was beaten by Veronika Ivanovskaia of Germany, 9-8, after her comeback bid fell short.

Coming off a win in the first round where she won the final three racks, Amit stormed back after trailing 6-2 to tie the match at seven only for Ivanovsakia to take the last rack.

Other Filipino athletes in the World Games have also missed out on medals on Saturday with Annie Ramirez losing to Laurence Fouillat of France in the bronze medal match in the jiu-jitsu women’s 57-kilogram Ne-Waza.

Vietnam Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Philip Delarmino bowed out in the quarterfinals in muay after a 30-28 loss to Ukraine’s Vladyslav Mykytas in the men’s -57 kilograms.

Leeana Christylle Bade also lost to Janejira Wankrue of Thailand, 29-28, in the women’s -63.5 kilograms.

