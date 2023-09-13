Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Calvin Abueva injury, early results of PBA Combine and more

    Calvin Abueva shrugs off dislocated thumb, says he's still 'all-in' as Gilas gears up for Asiad
    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Spin.ph / PBA Images

    Abueva injured

    Calvin Abueva

    CALVIN Abueva suffered a thumb injury but went on to train with the Philippine men’s basketball team on Tuesday at the Philsports Arena.

    The 35-year-old Abueva hurt his thumb while hauling down a rebound but popped it right back in and continued to play.

    The thumb is swollen but does not affect Abueva’s play too much, according to his agent Danny Espiritu.

    Gilas held practice for the second straight day in preparation for the Asian Games in China.

    Stags shine

    SAN Sebastian’s Kenneth Villapando, Rhinwil Yambing and Larry Arpia made their mark on Day One of the PBA Combine on Tuesday in Mandaluyong.

    Villapando logged the quickest three-quarter-court sprint at 2.81 seconds at Gatorade Hoops Center.

    Yambing came up with a standing vertical leap of 34.5 inches, while Arpia also set a best mark for the day with a max vertical leap of 43 inches.

    Barangay Ginebra PBA 3x3 player Kim Aurin, Carlos Cullar of La Salle, John Gob of the University of the Philippines and Enoch Valdez of Lyceum scored 100 percent in the reaction test.

    Kemark Carino, set to enter the PBA after seeing action overseas, had the longest wingspan at 86 inches. The former B.League player had a reach of 105 inches, same as Tsutonomi Tateishi, formerly of University of Tomas and College of St. Benilde.

    Combine absentees

    stephen holt

    POTENTIAL first-round picks Stephen Holt, Keith Datu and Brandon Bates have asked to be excused from the PBA Combine.

    Former Canton Charge guard, undrafted from the 2014 NBA rookie pool, is still in the US as his wife just gave birth two weeks ago.

    Datu is expected to plane in but uncertain if he will be able to participate in Day Two of the combine.

    Zavier Lucero of the University of the Philippines was also unable to join as he continues to recover from the ACL injury he suffered in the UAAP finals against Ateneo.

    A record 128 players applied for the PBA Draft, with 114 participating in the combine.

