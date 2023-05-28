Belated recognition for Thirdy, Kouame, Abando in collegiate awards

THE Collegiate Press Corps’ Awards Night returns after three years to honor the best athletes of the past collegiate seasons.

Shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards night returns to recognize the top student-athletes of UAAP Seasons 82 to 85 and NCAA Seasons 95 to 98, with Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena and Ange Kouame and Letran’s Rhenz Abando leading the awardees on Monday at Hummingbird Rooftop Bar in Quezon City.

Ravena will be awarded the 2019-20 edition of Collegiate Player of the Year award presented by San Miguel Corporation after leading the Blue Eagles to a 16-0 sweep of the Season 82 men’s basketball tournament, giving Ateneo a third straight UAAP championship.

Joining Ravena in the Mythical Five are Letran’s Jerrick Balanza and Fran Yu, San Beda’s Calvin Oftana and University of Santo Tomas’ Soulemane Chabi Yo.

Abando will be given the 2021-22 edition of the award after helping the Knights complete a sweep of their own in Season 97, all while accomplishing the rare feat of being both the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the process.

Letran teammate Jeo Ambohot joins Abando in that year’s Mythical Team alongside University of the Philippines’ Carl Tamayo and Malick Diouf and Ateneo’s Kouame, who turned out to be the best collegiate cager in the following year.

Kouame had a stellar showing in Season 85, leading the eagles back to the top.

Joining the Season 85 Finals MVP in the Mythical Five selection are College of St. Benilde’s Will Gozum, UP’s Diouf, Letran’s Louie Sangalang and Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa.

Former Knights coach Bonnie Tan, now with NorthPort, receives the 2019-23 NCAA Coach of The Year award backed by Robinson’s Supermarket, Robinson’s Appliances and Handyman.

Tab Baldwin is the UAAP’s Coach of the Year for 2019-20 and 2022-23 while UP’s Goldwin Monteverde is the 2021-22 winner.

Bella Belen, who led the Lady Bulldogs to a sweep of the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament, will be given the 2021-22 Collegiate Volleyball Player of the Year award presented by the Philippine Sports Commission. Mycah Go, who led College of St. Benilde to a season sweep, will also be feted.

Angel Canino of La Salle and St. Benilde’s Gayle Pascual were named co-awardees for this season.