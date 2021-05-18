Philippine Sports Training Center to be built on land donated by Bataan

BATAAN Gov. Albert Raymond "Abet" Garcia on Tuesday handed over to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) the deed of donation for the land on which the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) will be built.

The Provincial Government of Bataan donated six lots to the PSC with a land area of around 250,000 square meters in the Municipality of Bagac. One provision of the deed of donation states that the infrastructure shall be constructed and completed by December 31, 2025, subject to extension upon agreement by the parties.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa Philippine Sports Commission at sa lahat po ng nagtulong-tulong. Isa po itong magandang project para lalong gumaling ang ating mga Atletang Pilipino,” said Gov. Garcia.

PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez, who turned 71 on Tuesday, said that after many months of weighing options and offers, the PSC accepted the offer of Bataan.

“I am so happy and excited on this newly forged partnership with the Provincial Government of Bataan. This will give our national athletes a new home as they continue to bring pride and honor to our country,” said Ramirez.

Continue reading below ↓

Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth and Sports was also present and assured his support for PSTC.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Kapag nagtutulungan po ang ating mga atleta at ang ating gobyerno ay malayo po ang ating mararating. Rest assured na suportado po namin itong PSTC,” Go said.

Republic Act 11214, the law which created PSTC seeks “to promote and develop sports in the country, to achieve excellence in international sports competitions, to ensure success in the country's quest to achieve competitiveness in the Olympic Games and to promote international amity among nations,” was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2019.

The amount of P3.5 billion is appropriated by the law for the construction of infrastructure and shall be included in the annual General Appropriations Act. The said amount is necessary to carry out other provisions of the Act, particularly for the maintenance, operation, and management of the PSTC.

Continue reading below ↓

The sports hub will feature facilities for administrative, sports science, medical and dormitories for athletes and coaches, with sports amenities for 39 Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

Gov. Garcia was joined by 2nd District of Bataan Representative Jose Enrique Garcia III, Municipal Mayor Maria Angela Garcia and Engr. Emmanuel Pineda. Also at the ceremony were PSC Commissioners Ramon Fernandez, Arnold Agustin, Celia Kiram, and PSI National Training Director Marc Velasco.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN