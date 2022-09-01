Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    POC head welcomes appointment of 'sportsman' Noli Eala as PSC chairman

    by from the wires
    A day ago
    Noli Eala Bong Coo Ilroy
    PHOTO: PSC

    PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino looks forward to harmonious chemistry between the POC and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) as he praised Malacanang’s choice of Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala as chairman of the government sports agency.

    “A wonderful choice by our President BBM [Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.] because he [Eala] is a sportsman himself and has been involved in sports for many decades,” Tolentino said. “He surely knows the needs of athletes and coaches in all sports federations.”

    [READ: Eala vows to build on past gains, launch new initiatives]

    The Palace announced Eala’s appointment on Tuesday night and was welcomed at the PSC offices in Manila by PSC Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo, Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy and Deputy Executive Director Merlita Ibay.

    Tolentino said he looks forward to a more harmonious relationship between the country’s top sports bodies as he believes Eala will be as active in supporting the national team.

      “I expect a good chemistry between the PSC and the POC in achieving common goals for the best of the country. I wish him all the best,” Tolentino said.

      Eala is the PSC’s 11th chairman. He was a former commissioner of the PBA and executive director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

      Eala, 59, who paid a visit to the PSC office at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila on Wednesday, joined bowling great Bong Coo who was appointed earlier as PSC commissioner.

      Malacanang has yet to appoint three more commissioners to complete the five-member PSC board.

      PHOTO: PSC

