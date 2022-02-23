Ayala launching program for athletes eyeing Paris 2024

AYALA Corp. is launching sports projects this year as part of its Center for Excellence in Sports.

The Ayala Group is redeveloping the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite, into a world-class training center for national athletes.

The Center will also be launching the Atletang Ayala program, which will provide support and opportunities for individual national athletes looking to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Details of the programs were not divulged.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

These programs are expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

“The Ayala Group has long seen the impact that sports can have on many facets of its businesses. In fact a number of our senior executives have represented the country on national teams in different sports, including Ayala Land’s Chris Macasaet in men’s volleyball and AC Energy’s Jaime Urquijo in rugby,” said Jan Bengzon, the center’s program director.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We believe strongly that Filipinos deserve better access to world-class sports facilities across the country and will continue to work to find ways to support the next generation of Filipino athlete to achieve their full potential,” he added.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.