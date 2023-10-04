Vanessa Sarno hopes to give weightlifting campaign a fitting end

HANGZHOU – One of the last remaining medal hopefuls for Team Philippines in the 19th Asian Games here sees action on Thursday as Vanessa Sarno competes in the women’s 76 kg of weightlifting.

The former Asian champion will go to the campaign fighting in a higher weight class – her natural weight class is 71 kg - and still recovering from a hurting left elbow that had a huge impact on her woeful showing in the recent World Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The world meet was the third of the five-leg qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Still, Sarno, 20, remains a strong candidate for a podium finish as she looks forward to joining Elreen Ando in giving Philippine weightlifting a second medal in the continental meet. Ando earlier bagged the bronze in the 64 kg class.

“Ibang klase yan. Hindi ako magugulat kung mag-medal yan,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella of the charming lass from Tagbilaran, Bohol.

Sarno, who won the Asian gold in 2021 while still campaigning at 71 kg, is the last of the five-man weightlifting team to see action.

Already finished with their respective bids were Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz (59 kg), Rosegie Ramos (49 kg), John Ceniza (61 kg), and Ando (64 kg).

With the exception of the 24-year-old Ando, the Pinoy weightlifters have fallen short.

Sarno is looking to not end up with the same fate.

