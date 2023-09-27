Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Two bronzes not enough to halt Team PH slide in medal tally

    Mandal, Marvin emerge as bright spots for Team PH on Wednesday
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Arnel Mandal John Marvin
    Arnel Mandal and John Marvin were the bright spots for Team PH on Wednesday.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANGZHOU – Team Philippines added a pair of bronze to its collection, but its freefall continues in the 19th Asian Games.

    Team Philippines wrap-up Asian Games September 27

    Gideon Padua and CJ Tabugara lost their respective semifinals bout to settle for wushu’s third bronze in the quadrennial showpiece.

    And a first-ever gold beckons for the country as Arnel Mandal reached the final of the 56 kg class by beating Amanbekov Avazbek of Kyrgyzstan, 2-0.

    A loss meant a first silver medal for Team Philippines.

    But the 28-year-old Mandal vows to go all out in Thursday’s gold-medal match.

    “Do or die na ito. Para sa ating bansa kaya buhos buhay na ito,” he said.

    Jones Inso also of wushu and King Patrick Perez accounted for the Filipino contingent’s first two bronze medals.

    Despite its biggest medal haul so far, Team Philippines fell from 22nd place the other day to 27th right now.

      Host China continues to pull away from the rest of the pack on top of the medal standings with 76 golds, 43 silvers, and 21 bronzes.

      South Korea (19-18-33), Japan (15-27-24), and Uzbekistan (6-10-12) kept their place within the Top 5, where Thailand dislodged Hong Kong with its medal haul of 6-3-8.

