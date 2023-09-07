Cone would love to have 'game-changer' Mikey Williams in Asiad team

TIM Cone admitted prolific gunner Mikey Williams is on the radar of Gilas Pilipinas for the 19th Asian Games.

His inclusion though, remains uncertain given the Fil-Am player is still on vacation in the US since the season concluded.

“One of the guys that we’re talking about who's still up in the air, but who can really make an impact for us is Mikey Williams,” said Cone on Thursday upon officially assuming the national team coaching job.

“But he’s not a lock on the team because we’re still trying to get him here in time to start preparing with us.”

The Fil-Am guard has risen to become one of the main offensive options at TNT ever since being picked by the franchise as the No. 4 overall selection in the Season 46 draft.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In so short a time, he was named Rookie of the Year, a Mythical Team first selection, and twice Finals MVP in the two championships he won with the Tropang Giga.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“He’s a game charger if he’s in our team, his ability to score and stretch the defense, and he’s going to open up things for Justin (Brownlee),” said Cone of Barangay Ginebra’s top nemesis.

“He’s one of the guys we’d like to have but he’s still questionable.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph