    Cone would love to have 'game-changer' Mikey Williams in Asiad team

    Now if only the Gilas coach can get hold of the high-scoring TNT guard
    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Mikey williams tnt pba champion
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    TIM Cone admitted prolific gunner Mikey Williams is on the radar of Gilas Pilipinas for the 19th Asian Games.

    His inclusion though, remains uncertain given the Fil-Am player is still on vacation in the US since the season concluded.

    “One of the guys that we’re talking about who's still up in the air, but who can really make an impact for us is Mikey Williams,” said Cone on Thursday upon officially assuming the national team coaching job.

    READ: Alfrancis Chua named Gilas team manager as SMC takes bigger role in Asiad bid

    “But he’s not a lock on the team because we’re still trying to get him here in time to start preparing with us.”

    The Fil-Am guard has risen to become one of the main offensive options at TNT ever since being picked by the franchise as the No. 4 overall selection in the Season 46 draft.

      In so short a time, he was named Rookie of the Year, a Mythical Team first selection, and twice Finals MVP in the two championships he won with the Tropang Giga.

      READ: Fajardo, Brownlee, Scottie, Japeth named to Gilas 12 to Asian Games

      “He’s a game charger if he’s in our team, his ability to score and stretch the defense, and he’s going to open up things for Justin (Brownlee),” said Cone of Barangay Ginebra’s top nemesis.

      “He’s one of the guys we’d like to have but he’s still questionable.”

