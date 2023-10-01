Flat start dooms Gilas 3x3 team vs South Korea in Asiad

HANGZHOU – The Gilas 3x3 men’s team failed to sustain its momentum heading to the quarterfinals and lost to South Korea, 19-16, as its 19th Asian Gamed campaign came to a close late Saturday night.

The Filipinos fell flat at the start of the knockout phase, going down 7-0 against a well-rested Sokors side that earned an outright ticket to the quarterfinals.

The national team valiantly put up a fight, but couldn’t muster the same outcome it did in its stirring 15-4 victory over Kazakhstan early in the day which gave the Filipinos a berth in the next round.

John Rey Pasaol finished with six points for the Philippines, which managed to reach the quarterfinals despite seeing action in the half-court game of the continental showpiece for the very first time.

JB Sajonia added four points, while Bismarck Lina and Justin Sanchez three each for Gilas, coached by Lester Del Rosario and deputy coach Patrick Fran under Philippine 3x3 program director Ronnie Magsanoc.

Finishing eighth out of the 20-team field was good enough for a team competing in the Asiad 3x3 for the first time, according to Del Rosario.

"Naniniwala ako na ang Gilas 3x3 can compete with the right preparation, Nakita naman natin na kahit maiksi ang paghananda, lumaban tayo," said the 3x3 national coach.

The team extends its gratitude to people who supported their campaign led by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al S. Panlilio, SBP officials Butch Antonio and Erika Dy, Meralco Bolts team manager Paolo Trillo, SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua, Pioneer team owner John Spakowski, Pioneer management Ray Caballero and Migs De Guzman, and Philippine Cultural College Jounah Elegores.

Del Rosario also thanked Jude Roque of San Beda, St. Benilde's Charles Tiu, Mark Molina, Allan Albano, and Denok Miranda of FEU, and Pido Jarencio of UST

Most importantly to the players - Pasaol, Sanchez, Sajonia, and Lina - Fran and Magsanoc.

The scores

South Korea (19) – Lee WS 7, Kim 6, Seo 4, Lee D 2.

Philippines (16) – Pasaol 6, Sajonia 4, Lina 3, Sanchez 3.

