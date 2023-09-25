Inso bronze enough to lift PH to Top 20 of Asiad medal tally

HANGZHOU – Another day, another bronze for Team Philippines in the 19th Asian Games.

Wushu bet Jones Inso provided the country a second straight podium finish in the continental showpiece after placing third in the men’s taijiquan-taijian event on Monday at the Xiaoshan Guali Cultural and Sports Centre.

Elusive as the gold may be for the Filipino contingent, the bronze by Inso was a most welcome one on a day medal prospects such as Olympians Kurt Barbosa of taekwondo and Kiyomi Watanabe of judo all lost their respective matches.

Surprise rowing finalist Joanie Delgaco also didn’t medal in the women’s single sculls, skateboarder JR Francisco faltered in the homestretch of the men’s park event to finish fourth after being in the running for either a bronze or silver medal finish in the early goings, while another Olympian in Fil-Canadian swimmer Kayla Sanchez only placed sixth out of eight entries in the final of the women’s 50 m backstroke.

Inso’s bronze finish indeed, came like rain in the middle of summer for Team Philippines.

“Sa wakas,” he blurted out after finishing his event with a combined total of 19.216. “Nakadagdag pa tayo ng medal sa roster ng Pilipinas.”

His feat came a day after taekwondo jin King Patrick Perez gave the country a breakthrough medal in this 19th edition of the Asiad.

The two bronze netted so far by the country had it occupying 20th place in the medal tally which China continues to lord over.

The gold machine for the host continues to grind with a total of 38, 20 silvers, and nine bronzes.

No other country has reached double digits in terms of gold production with South Korea coming in second with 9-10-12, followed by Japan (5-13-11), and Uzbekistan (4-4-6).

Hong Kong rounds up the Top 5 with 3-4-7.

