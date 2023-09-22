Eva Madarang moves on from World Cup cut, relishes Filipinas return at Asiad

EVA Madarang is back with the Filipinas after not making it to the final roster of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

One of the longest-tenured players in the squad, the 26-year-old Madarang didn’t make it to the Philippines roster during their historic campaign in the Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Madarang even revealed on her Instagram account last August that she didn’t agree with the decision of being cut from the final roster, and described the past few months for her as “very difficult” after also losing her father and not able to represent him during the World Cup.

Eva Madarang on Filipinas return

Now back with the team, Madarang said the cut from the Women’s World Cup is the farthest in her mind and only happy that she can represent the Philippines once again, reiterating her commitment to play for flag and country.

“I wouldn't say it's like a redemption,” said Madarang on her call-up to the Asian Games. “I mean, I've been with the team for years and it's not just one I've been cut before from a tournament so it's not like I'm just going to redeem myself by going to another tournament.”

“I’m committed to this team. Like I said before, they're my family and my friends. So not getting chosen for a tournament is not going to alter my decision on playing for the Philippines,” said Madarang.

The Filipinas defener said nothing changed when she reunited with her teammates for this Asian Games campaign, noticing that there remains to be chemistry in the squad even though some of the players from the World Cup group didn’t made it.

Chemistry will be vital for the Filipinas team that has a new coach in charge in Mark Torcaso, whose aim is for the team to play in the final game while also preparing the squad for other tournaments including the Olympic qualifier in October.

“It feels really good. It’s been a couple of months. So happy seeing all my friends back. It’s really nice because we are like a family here,” said Madarang.

“A lot of us have been on the team for like at least the last two years or even the last five years. I feel like the team chemistry is pretty good. Like I said before, we are like family so I feel like because we are like family, we support each other and I feel like the pressure is a little bit lifted because we kind of support each other as family members. We are really good friends since we’ve been with each other for a long time,” said Madarang.

