    Pinoy spikers bow to Indonesia in Asian Games debut

    Bagunas, Espejo deliver, but PH team fails to show killer instinct
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    Philippines vs Indonesia 2023 Asian Games men's volleyball
    PHOTO: SEA V.League

    IN its first Asian Games match in 49 years, the Philippines dropped its men’s volleyball opener to Indonesia in straight sets, 22-25, 23-25, 20-25, in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.

    Philippines vs Indonesia 2023 Asian Games volleyball recap

    Bryan Bagunas took flight for the Filipino spikers despite a rude Asiad welcome with 17 attack points to lead all scorers.

    The first two sets both went down the wire but Bagunas & Co. could not land the finishing blow and fell into an 0-2 hole instead.

    Another ace hitter in Marck Espejo came alive too little too late in the third frame as the Indonesians pulled away for its maiden Asiad win.

      Reigning SEA V. League best opposite spiker Steven Rotter dished out nine attacks on top of Espejo’s eight points on six attacks and two blocks.

      The nationals have less than a day to recover when it faces Afghanistan on Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. (local time).

