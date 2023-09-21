Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PH spikers bow out of Asiad medal contention after loss to Japan

    Filipino spikers crash out
    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    japan vs philippines asian games men's volleyball
    PHOTO: Volleyball Philippines

    THE Philippine men’s national volleyball team bowed out of medal contention in the 19th Asian Games after a straight-sets loss to Japan, 19-25, 14-25, 23-25, in Hangzhou, China on Thursday.

    With the victory, Japan joined Indonesia as Pool F’s playoff-bound teams while the Philippines (1-2) was eliminated together with Afghanistan, the only team it beat in the four-team group.

    Steven Rotter led the nationals with 13 points on 12 attacks and one block. He was backed up by Bryan Bagunas (ten points and 21 receptions) and Marck Espejo’s (eight points).

      After two quickly won sets from Japan, the Philippines came alive in the third frame and led the entire way before yielding the lead at 22-23.

      The Filipino spikers' win over Afghanistan marked the country’s first in men’s volleyball since the 1974 Asiad against Pakistan (15-7, 14-16, 15-11, 15-10).

      PHOTO: Volleyball Philippines

