Philippines looking to see action in 46 sports in 2022 Asian Games

THE Philippines will compete in 46 of the 61 sports calendared for the 2022 Asian Games set for Sept. 10 to 25 next year in Hangzhou, China.

Filipino athletes will be competing in aquatics, archery, athletics, baseball, softball, men’s basketball, men’s 3x3 basketball, boxing, canoe-kayak and cycling MTB and BMX.

Also on Team Philippines’ list are dancesports’ breaking, men’s dragon boat, equestrian, fencing, men’s football, golf, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, judo, jiu-jitsu, kurash, karate, bridge, chess, esports, xiangqi, modern pentathlon, skateboarding, rowing and men’s rugby.

Completing the list are sailing, sepak takraw, shooting, sports climbing, squash, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s beach volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the POC submitted the list to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee last Friday.

“We based our list on our effort to surpass our last achievement of four gold medals—in Jakarta—because we improved a lot in the SEA Games,” said Tolentino, who appointed Dr. Jose Raul Canlas of surfing as chef de mission to Hangzhou.

Continue reading below ↓

Canlas said ground work for the preparation and participation in the Asian Games started last week.

“We started working on the Asian Games because next year is an election year, so it’s transition year for the PSC [Philippine Sports Commission],” said Canlas. “I’m coordinating with [PSC] Chairman William Ramirez on how we are going to go about the budget right now.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Philippines won four gold medals in the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games— Hidilyn Diaz (weightlifting), Margielyn Didal (skateboarding), Yuka Saso (golf, women’s individual) and Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go (golf, women’s team).

The country also bagged two silver medals—Rogen Ladon (boxing) and Kiyomi Watanabe (judo) and 15 bronze medals—four in pencak silat, three in taekwondo, two each in boxing and wushu and one each in cycling, jiu-jitsu, karate and golf.