    Philippine men's volleyball team posts first-ever Asian Games win

    Bagunas leads breakthrough for PH spikers
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    bryan bagunas philippines vs afghanistan asian games
    PHOTO: Asian Games FB Page

    PHILIPPINES recorded its first-ever Asian Games victory in men’s volleyball at the expense of Afghanistan, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12, in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

    Bryan Bagunas tallied 16 points on 14 attacks, one block, and one ace as the nationals improved to 1-1 (win-loss) while keeping the Afghans winless in two games.

    philippines vs afghanistan asian games

    The Filipino spikers will take on Japan in its group stage finale on Thursday (7 p.m. local time), needing a win to secure a spot in the next round of play.

    The Afghans saved two set points in the opening frame before Bagunas slammed the door and led the team to two lopsided sets to seal the win.

    Steven Rotter (13 attacks), Jau Umandal (seven points and 11 receptions), and Lloyd Josafat (eight points on a game-high five blocks, two attacks, and one ace) backed up Bagunas.

    Marck Espejo, fielded sparingly as a second stringer in two games, pitched in three points.

    PHOTO: Asian Games FB Page

