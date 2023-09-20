Philippine men's volleyball team posts first-ever Asian Games win

PHILIPPINES recorded its first-ever Asian Games victory in men’s volleyball at the expense of Afghanistan, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12, in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

Bryan Bagunas tallied 16 points on 14 attacks, one block, and one ace as the nationals improved to 1-1 (win-loss) while keeping the Afghans winless in two games.

PHOTO: Asian Games FB Page

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Filipino spikers will take on Japan in its group stage finale on Thursday (7 p.m. local time), needing a win to secure a spot in the next round of play.

The Afghans saved two set points in the opening frame before Bagunas slammed the door and led the team to two lopsided sets to seal the win.

Steven Rotter (13 attacks), Jau Umandal (seven points and 11 receptions), and Lloyd Josafat (eight points on a game-high five blocks, two attacks, and one ace) backed up Bagunas.

Marck Espejo, fielded sparingly as a second stringer in two games, pitched in three points.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph